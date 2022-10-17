USPTO Looks To Overhaul Patent Practitioner Requirements

By Jasmin Jackson (October 17, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Monday that it's considering expanding admission criteria for those looking to practice in patent cases before the office, seeking public input on modifications like a separate bar for design patent practitioners....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS