Firms Say They Deserve $5.6M Fee For Presidio Sale Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (October 17, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Prickett Jones & Elliott and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check are urging the Delaware Chancery Court to award them roughly $5.6 million for brokering a proposed $21.6 million settlement to end a shareholder class suit over the sale of Presidio Inc. to an affiliate of private equity firm BC Partners....

