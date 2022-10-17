GameStop Wants Out Of Belk's Poaching Spat With Top Execs

By Hayley Fowler (October 17, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- GameStop Corp. is looking to duck Belk Inc.'s lawsuit accusing it of poaching senior executives, telling a North Carolina federal judge that it doesn't have strong enough ties to the state for litigation to continue and that Belk is otherwise trying to stifle competition in the labor market....

