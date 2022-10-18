Fed. Circ. Decides To Actually Not Give Examiners 'Deference'

By Andrew Karpan (October 18, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A pair of Federal Circuit judges decided to revise a majority opinion they handed down nearly 10 months ago that breathed life back into a patent lawsuit in California federal court against a software company — keeping the outcome, but cutting out an idea that would give patent examiners "appropriate deference" from the court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS