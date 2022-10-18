Knobbe Martens Partner Co-Launches Washington IP Group

By Adrian Cruz (October 18, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property firm Knobbe Martens has announced that partner Mauricio Uribe in Seattle is co-leading the launch of the Washington Intellectual Property Alliance, a regional chapter of an alliance focused on increasing awareness of and education on IP throughout the nation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS