Crypto 'Thought Leader' Takes Default Loss In Defamation Suit

By Carolina Bolado (October 17, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Monday that a Turkish man described as "thought leader" in the cryptocurrency space had defaulted in a defamation suit accusing him of saying a crypto rival belonged to a terrorist organization, entering judgment against him but declining to award the $17 million requested by the rival without a damages hearing first....

