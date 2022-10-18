Hong Kong Tools Maker Says Ford Breached Deal Over Logo

By Danielle Ferguson (October 18, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. is facing a breach-of-contract lawsuit from Hong Kong-based manufacturer Nine HKG, claiming it violated a trademark licensing agreement by restricting the use of Ford's most recognizable logos on tools that the auto company had agreed to allow Nine HKG to make and sell....

