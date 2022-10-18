Ex-Stern & Eisenberg Atty Gets Claims Trimmed In Bias Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (October 18, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A former Stern & Eisenberg PC attorney can't proceed with claims of gender and sexual orientation discrimination in a lawsuit against her onetime firm, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, but claims of disparate treatment based on age and disability can survive....

