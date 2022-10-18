Ore. Jury Awards $10M For Injuries Suffered In Gas Explosion

By Jonathan Capriel (October 18, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Loy Clark Pipeline Co. is liable for the injuries two people suffered during a gas explosion that rocked a Portland shopping district in 2016 to the tune of nearly $10.5 million, an Oregon state jury has declared....

