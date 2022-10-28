Trustee Fights Involvement In Mints Fraud Suit

By Silvia Martelli (October 28, 2022, 5:22 PM BST) -- Two Cayman Islands trusts have said they should not be named as defendants in a $700 million lawsuit brought by two Russian banks because they do not hold assets owned by a property tycoon accused of paying off his company loans using the lenders' money....

