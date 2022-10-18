FHA Says New Loan Limits Can Boost Manufactured Housing

By David Holtzman (October 18, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Housing Administration said Tuesday it wants to base new loan limits for manufactured homes on sales prices and other census data, and to adjust limits annually, in an effort to boost home production....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS