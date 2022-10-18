Mallinckrodt Trust Sues To Recover $1.6B Share Buyback

By Jeff Montgomery (October 18, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT) -- A litigation trust formed under opioid distributor Mallinckrodt plc's now-confirmed Delaware Chapter 11 has sued to claw back proceeds from nearly $1.6 billion in pre-bankruptcy share repurchases, carried out as the company's liability for the opioid epidemic swamped its total worth....

