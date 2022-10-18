Ohio Municipal Judge Ousted Over 'Game Show Host' Manner

By Eric Heisig (October 18, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday tossed a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench indefinitely for misconduct ranging from issuing no-show warrants for defendants despite COVID-19 shutdown orders to falsifying docket entries and wearing exercise gear to work, along with running her courtroom in a way a disciplinary panel likened to a "game show host."...

