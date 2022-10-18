Voyager To Settle Three Arrows Loan Claims Against Execs

By Vince Sullivan (October 18, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency investment platform Voyager Digital Holdings reached settlements with two of its executives over the company's prepetition loans to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, saying claims for negligence in making the loans would be frivolous and hard to prove....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS