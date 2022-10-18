NC Judge Is Asked To Lift Limits On Providing Abortion Pills

By Hayley Fowler (October 18, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- North Carolina abortion providers challenging limits on who can provide certain services asked a state court judge to lift the restrictions while their case unfolds, saying there are not enough qualified doctors to meet demand in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision....

