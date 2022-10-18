8th Circ. Backs Insurer's Win In Benefits Suit Over Fatal OD

By Grace Elletson (October 18, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit upheld a lower court's finding Tuesday that a life insurance company did not illegally deny accidental death benefits to the spouse of a nurse who died of an intravenous drug overdose, ruling that the injection was considered a "voluntary ingestion" disqualified from coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS