Soldiers Forgo $10M Citizenship Dispute Fee For $2.75M

By Rae Ann Varona (October 19, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A class of foreign-born military recruits who sought $10 million in attorney fees after winning back their expedited path to naturalization two years ago have settled for $2.75 million in the interest of conserving resources and avoiding further litigation risks....

