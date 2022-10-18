PCAOB Boots Accounting Firm, Hits Auditor With Record Fine

By Katryna Perera (October 18, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Tuesday said it has fined New York-based accounting firm Spielman Koenigsberg & Parker LLP and one of its audit partners a total of $300,000, and pulled the firm's registration for at least five years, over the partner's alleged misrepresentations to PCAOB inspectors and investigators....

