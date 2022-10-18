Pittsburgh Merger Advocates Want 1903 Law Kept On Books

By Matthew Santoni (October 18, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Opponents of merging the borough of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, with the neighboring city of Pittsburgh made their case to a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday that the applicable annexation law had been repealed, but a pro-merger attorney outlined multiple ways the state's Legislature had allegedly broken the rules for undoing the 1903 annexation law....

