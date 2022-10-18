Chemical Co. Seeks Coverage For River Pollution Claims

By Ganesh Setty (October 18, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of inks and pigments told a New Jersey federal court that three AIG units and a unit of Great American Insurance Group must defend and indemnify it over river pollution claims, which stretch across government investigations, confidential mediations and three suits filed in state or federal court....

