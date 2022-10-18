​​​​​​​Trump Steele Dossier Source Cleared Of Lying To FBI At Trial

By Lauren Berg (October 18, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Igor Danchenko, who provided key intelligence in the dossier alleging ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday was acquitted of lying to the FBI, dealing another loss to special counsel John Durham after a jury in May cleared an ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner of a similar crime....

