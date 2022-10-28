Taylor Wessing Fights Claim Of 'Negligent' PPE Import Advice

By Sophia Dourou (October 28, 2022, 5:01 PM BST) -- Taylor Wessing is blaming Chinese manufacturers for a former client's botched import of millions of face masks into the U.K. at the start of the COVID pandemic, as it defends itself against a £3.19 million ($3.69 million) lawsuit....

