Syntel Founder Can't Duck Fraud Suit Over Sale To Atos

By Jeff Montgomery (October 19, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Multinational information tech company Atos SE on Wednesday kept alive its Delaware Court of Chancery suit accusing Syntel Inc.'s former chairman of scheming to sell the business to Atos for $3.4 billion without disclosing a huge trade-secrets misappropriation liability risk....

