Breyer Doubts Other Rights At Risk In Dobbs Decision's Wake

By Chris Villani (October 19, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said Wednesday during a forum at Harvard University that he does not think other constitutional rights, including same-sex marriage and contraception, are at risk following the high court's ruling striking down a constitutional right to abortion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS