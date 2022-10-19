Takeda Sues Apotex Over Planned Generic Of Leukemia Drug

By Hayley Fowler (October 19, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Takeda is going after Canadian rival Apotex Inc. for allegedly trying to rip off its leukemia drug with a generic version long before the pharmaceutical giant's exclusive rights expire under the patent, according to a complaint in New Jersey federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS