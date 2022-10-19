Fed. Circ. Faults Texas Judge's Transfer Denial In FedEx Case

By Adam Lidgett (October 19, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday threw out a Texas federal judge's refusal to transfer to Tennessee a suit accusing FedEx of infringing a trio of patents related to search queries and database processing, saying the lower court didn't give a good reason....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS