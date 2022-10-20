Tips On Complying With Calif.'s New Pay Transparency Law

By Maria Stearns and Joanna Blake (October 20, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- In an effort to combat pay equity issues, California has established rules about pay disclosures in the last few years. These include prohibiting employers from asking applicants their salary history, requiring employers to disclose a position's pay scale upon request from applicants who interviewed for a position, and requiring certain employers to report pay data to the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS