Green Group Vows To Sue Over Ariz. Border Wall Initiative 

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 19, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity said Wednesday that it intends to sue the state of Arizona over its "failing publicity stunt" involving lining the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers, saying it obstructs a jaguar and ocelot migration corridor in violation of the Endangered Species Act....

