Microchip Maker Dodges Purdue's Patent Infringement Claim

By Catherine Marfin (October 20, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT) -- A European microchip maker can permanently dodge claims it infringed a patent for semiconductor technology held by the trustees of Purdue University, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday, reasoning that the school itself had signaled the dispute was over for good....

