Cardi B Trial Heats Up As Rapper And Atty Trade Barbs

By Gina Kim (October 19, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing a trial over claims Cardi B misappropriated a man's likeness for the cover of her 2016 mixtape raised prospects of declaring a mistrial after the rapper and the plaintiff's attorney repeatedly exchanged heated words, telling the lawyer that he had "totally crossed the line."...

