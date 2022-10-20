'SIM Swapping' Scheme Earns Mass. Men 2 Years Each

By Elliot Weld (October 20, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Two Massachusetts men were sentenced to two years each in federal prison for stealing over $330,000 by using a "SIM swapping" scheme to hack into the cellphones of at least 10 victims and steal cryptocurrency and social media accounts....

