Union Dodges Fired Chicago Pharmacist's Religious Bias Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (October 20, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has dismissed a fired pharmacist's claims that he was discriminated and retaliated against by Cook County, its health system and its union for attempting to practice his Islamic faith, because the former employee didn't attach needed documents to his complaint, but gave him time to amend his allegations against the county....

