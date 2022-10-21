Britons Under Increasing Financial Pressure, FCA Warns

By Joel Poultney (October 21, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- The City watchdog said Thursday that millions of Britons are experiencing financial difficulty amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis, with a rising number reporting that they are missing bill and credit repayments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS