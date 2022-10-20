ENRC Seeks £41M From SFO, Dechert In Collusion Case

By Richard Crump (October 20, 2022, 5:40 PM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. said Thursday it is owed £41 million ($46 million) from Dechert LLP and the Serious Fraud Office for unnecessary costs it incurred for work it was forced to carry out because of the collusion between the law firm and the anti-fraud watchdog....

