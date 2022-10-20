Feds Say Convicted Launderer Violated Bank Secrecy Act

By Katryna Perera (October 20, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The federal government has filed a suit seeking civil money penalties from an Ohio man who pled guilty last year to a money laundering conspiracy in connection with now-defunct cryptocurrency service Helix, claiming the man has willfully committed a slew of Bank Secrecy Act violations, including failing to file suspicious activity reports....

