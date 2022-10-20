FERC Increases Scrutiny Of Utility-Investor Ties

By Keith Goldberg (October 20, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday said electric utility investors that place representatives on the company's board will be considered affiliates of the utility, which factors into the agency's competition reviews of matters including rate cases, and mergers and acquisitions....

