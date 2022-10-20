2 Firms Steer $425M SPAC Deal With Chilean Fruit Exporter

By Renee Hickman (October 20, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Chilean producer and exporter of berries and cherries Prize will go public in a SPAC merger with Rose Hill Acquisition Corp. at a value of approximately $425 million, with legal guidance from Greenberg Traurig LLP and Paul Hastings LLP, the companies announced Thursday....

