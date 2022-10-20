Pa. Metal Cos. Duck Ex-Worker's Sexual Harassment Claims

By Matthew Santoni (October 20, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has tossed an ex-employee's claims of harassment and retaliation against two metal companies, finding that she hadn't shown her co-workers' name-calling and behavior was specifically aimed at her as the only woman in the workplace, that the employer didn't appropriately respond to her complaints or that her eventual firing wasn't justified for other reasons....

