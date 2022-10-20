Del. Judge Says Patent Status Emails Aren't A Privilege Waiver

By Dani Kass (October 20, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge has denied Louisiana-Pacific Corp.'s bid to access all patent prosecution records from a company suing it for alleged infringement, saying the inclusion of communications between the patent prosecutor and others doesn't amount to a waiver of privilege....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS