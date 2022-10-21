Taylor English Expands Its Bankruptcy Group

By Emily Johnson (October 21, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP has added a former longtime Arnall Golden Gregory LLP partner and a former solo practitioner to its Atlanta office, bolstering its bankruptcy team as the new partners predict an increase in demand for counsel on bankruptcy matters due to a looming recession....

