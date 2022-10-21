American Indian Law Review Launches Writing Competition

By Joyce Hanson (October 21, 2022, 11:31 AM EDT) -- The American Indian Law Review has announced that it is seeking submissions for its 2022-2023 writing competition, saying students at accredited law schools in the U.S. and Canada are welcome to submit papers about legal issues affecting American Indians or other Indigenous people....

