Boston Scientific Gets Vein Filter Expert, Suit Tossed

By Mike Curley (October 24, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state judge has thrown out a suit alleging that a Boston Scientific Corp. inferior vena cava filter was defective and injured a man, finding the man's expert could not testify on the defect theories and that an injury with no symptoms can't support his claims....

