PTAB Mulls If Filing Date Dooms Wireless Tech IP Challenge

By Britain Eakin (October 20, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel on Thursday wrestled with an argument from a unit of European patent-licensing company Sisvel that its mobile communications patent should survive the board's review because it predates the prior art being used to try to invalidate it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS