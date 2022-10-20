11th Circ. Says Sen. Graham Must Testify In Ga. Election Case

By Rosie Manins (October 20, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before an Atlanta grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 general election, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday, denying the South Carolina Republican's emergency request to halt his involvement in the case pending an appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS