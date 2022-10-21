Danish Enviro Biz Sells 50% In Wind, Solar Farms For $410M

By Tom Fish (October 21, 2022, 2:00 PM BST) -- Danish green energy company Ørsted A/S said on Friday that it will sell half of its stake in four wind and solar farms in the U.S. for $410 million to an American group of investors led by private equity firm Energy Capital Partners....

