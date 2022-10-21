5th Circ. Says FERC Must Redo $20M Enforcement Penalty

By Keith Goldberg (October 21, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to recalculate a $20 million penalty against BP PLC for alleged manipulation of the Texas gas market, saying the agency wrongly attempted to expand its Natural Gas Act jurisdiction to cover intrastate gas trading....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS