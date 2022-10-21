Thai Airways OK'd For Amended Restructuring Plan

By Vince Sullivan (October 21, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy court in Thailand has approved an amended restructuring plan for Thai Airways, allowing the company to move forward with debt repayments as it emerges from the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to its bankruptcy in 2020....

