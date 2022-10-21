Texas Justices Refuse To Rehear Police Whistleblower Suit

By Lauren Castle (October 21, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court won't reconsider a finding that two former high-ranking Fort Worth police officers don't qualify for whistleblower protection in their case that argues they were unfairly demoted after accusing a third officer of perjury for actions in an arrest that went viral online....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS