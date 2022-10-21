Mumbai-Based Bank Settles OCC Money Laundering Findings

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 21, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The New York branch of Mumbai-based ICICI Bank has settled Office of the Comptroller of the Currency claims that its anti-money laundering compliance program fell short of regulatory requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS