Morgan Lewis Can't Ditch Tax Scheme Claims, Fla. Court Says

By David Minsky (October 21, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court on Friday reversed a pair of dismissals on claims against Pennsylvania-based Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, ruling business owners had sufficiently alleged the law firm assisted with routing income through illegal tax shelters, which resulted in IRS penalties....

